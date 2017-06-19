Dismantling Colonial Fantasies About ...

Dismantling Colonial Fantasies About Puerto Rico

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

In Shey Rivera RA os's new installation, the island "miracle" that's marketed to mainland American consumers is simulated and dA©tourned. Still from one of Shey Rivera RA os, "Puerto Rico $$$ El Carnero 111," GIF for Fantasy Island An orchestra soars over the soft-focus aerial view of waves rolling along the shore of a tropical island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) 2 hr Erin m 110
Looking for Opiates and Other meds ?? Sun Chen 1
News Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09) May 28 Jim-Mcbob 19
News Lars Kenyon. May '17 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May '17 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr '17 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr '17 Saul 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC