Concerns over car tax repeal heard in committee hearing, Mayors call it progressive

PROVIDENCE, RI For the first time, the House Committee on Finance met Tuesday night to hear testimony and discuss House Speaker Mattiello's car tax repeal legislation. "I've asked my finance department to delay sending car tax bills for a few weeks if necessary, so we can limit the need for credits or refunds and make this work best for our city and our residents," said Elorza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.