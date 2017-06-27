Comedy show to benefit Rec Dept.
Buying a ticket to the comedy show fundraiser that will be held at the Somerset Progressive Club on July 21, taking out an ad in the program book as a sponsor or donating a raffle prize can help a family that can not afford to, send a child to the Somerset Recreation Department's all day summer program to enjoy fun activities for a week. Donations to the fundraiser could also help to support the many programs that the Recreation Department offers to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Jun 21
|kateszurley
|111
|Looking for Opiates and Other meds ??
|Jun 18
|Chen
|1
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May '17
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May '17
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May '17
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC