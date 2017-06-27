Comedy show to benefit Rec Dept.

Comedy show to benefit Rec Dept.

11 hrs ago

Buying a ticket to the comedy show fundraiser that will be held at the Somerset Progressive Club on July 21, taking out an ad in the program book as a sponsor or donating a raffle prize can help a family that can not afford to, send a child to the Somerset Recreation Department's all day summer program to enjoy fun activities for a week. Donations to the fundraiser could also help to support the many programs that the Recreation Department offers to the community.

