City Council still pushing for wild animal ban at circuses
Elephants perform for the final time in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus on May 1, 2016, in Providence, R.I. The City Council is pushing forward with an effort to ban wild animals from circuses - even after its main target, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, went out of business.
