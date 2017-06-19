'Cats' Broadway Revival To Be Scratch...

'Cats' Broadway Revival To Be Scratched At Year's End

Cats , whose original run was one of the longest in Broadway history, now will see its revival come to an end. Producers of the show confirmed today the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will play its final performance at the Nederlander Organization's Neil Simon Theatre on December 30 - that will make it 16 previews and 593 regular performances when all is done.

