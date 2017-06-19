Business | OneJet Announces New Service From Pittsburgh to Providence Beginning August 23
OneJet airlines announced that they are expanding their service from Pittsburgh to TF Green Airport in Providence starting on August 23. "We are pleased to have One Jet service offered from Green Airport to Pittsburgh, which has long been an important market for our passengers. We welcome One Jet and expect the customer-centric amenities they offer will have great appeal to our business travelers," said Rhode Island Airport Corporation President and CEO, Iftikhar Ahmad.
