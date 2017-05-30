Babies born to mothers with sleep apnea have higher risk of adverse neonatal outcomes
A new study is the first to demonstrate a higher risk of congenital anomalies and resuscitation at birth in newborns of mothers who have obstructive sleep apnea. Preliminary results show that newborns of mothers with sleep apnea were more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit or special care nursery , and they were 2.76 times more likely to have resuscitation at birth and 2.25 times more likely to have a longer hospital stay.
