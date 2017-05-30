Authorities: Toddler nearly dies from edible marijuana
The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families on Friday announced the 2-year-old girl had almost died Thursday and had been admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Hasbro Children's Hospital. Providence police Detective Major David Lapatin tells The Providence Journal that the girl's grandfather was sick and had a doctor's note for medical marijuana.
