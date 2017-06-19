Assembly adopts economic inequality Statement of Conscience
After about an hour of debate Saturday morning, onsite and offsite General Assembly delegates overwhelmingly supported passage of the UUA Statement of Conscience Escalating Economic Inequality . Delegates at the 2014 GA in Providence, Rhode Island, selected " Escalating Inequality " to be the UUA's 2014-2018 Congregational Study/Action Issue .
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.U. World.
Add your comments below
