Arc Iris to reimagine Joni Mitchell's "Blue" at Boot and Saddle this July

Are you a Joni Mitchell fan? Do you also have a love or appreciation for modern, hypnotic electro music that takes you to another place? Then, boy, Indie pop trio, Arc Iris , has a gift for you. The Providence-based, Jocie Adams' fronted band is going on six-stop tour dedicated solely to re-imagining Joni Mitchell's album, Blue, a nd huzzah, one of those coveted stops is at Boot and Saddle on July 8th.

