2018 four-star guard AJ Reeves commits to Providence

The Providence Friars have opened their 2018 recruiting class with a bang, as longtime target AJ Reeves committed on Sunday afternoon. As noted above, Reeves is the first 2018 commit for the Friars, who continue to have a loaded backcourt going forward.

