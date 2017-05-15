WWII veteran, 91, receives overdue me...

WWII veteran, 91, receives overdue medals in Rhode Island

15 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

World War II veteran Joseph Aquilante, 91, of North Providence, R.I., stands beside medals presented to him by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, Monday, May 15, 2017, at the senator's office in Cranston, R.I. Joseph Aquilante, of North Providence, sought the medals so he could leave them for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He says he wants to pass them on as a keepsake and part of history.

