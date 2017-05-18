Wagner assess, starts to shake up school scene
After nearly two years of listening to Rhode Islanders and learning the ropes, Commissioner of Education Ken Wagner is changing the game and among other changes, issuing an open challenge to CCRI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
