VA aims to end veteran homelessness, says it'll take years
In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, addresses a House Veterans' Affairs Committee's hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a May 5 interview with the Associated Press, Shulkin said he thinks reducing the number of homeless veterans nationwide from roughly 40,000 to 10,000 or 15,000 is an "achievable goal" for the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC