VA aims to end veteran homelessness, says it'll take years

In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, addresses a House Veterans' Affairs Committee's hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a May 5 interview with the Associated Press, Shulkin said he thinks reducing the number of homeless veterans nationwide from roughly 40,000 to 10,000 or 15,000 is an "achievable goal" for the Trump administration.

