US science agency: Selfies with seal pups a no-no
Providence, R.I. a U.S. officials are warning people not to take selfies with seals, no matter how tempting. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries office says seal pupping season is underway in New England and that means people might see seal pups on the beach during Memorial Day weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Gianquitti Murder Trial l 12 Year Old ... (Mar '09)
|May 28
|Jim-Mcbob
|19
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr '17
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC