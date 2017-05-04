Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, others cringe

In this April 30, 2017 photo provided by the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, director of the social and advocacy arm of Reform Judaism, speaks at the 2017 Consultation on Conscience conference in Washington. Pesner supports the Johnson Amendment, an IRS regulation which allows a wide range of advocacy on political issues but bars electioneering and outright political endorsements from the pulpit, calling it "a gift to preachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.