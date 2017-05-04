Trump order makes some preachers ecst...

Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, others cringe

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this April 30, 2017 photo provided by the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, director of the social and advocacy arm of Reform Judaism, speaks at the 2017 Consultation on Conscience conference in Washington. Pesner supports the Johnson Amendment, an IRS regulation which allows a wide range of advocacy on political issues but bars electioneering and outright political endorsements from the pulpit, calling it "a gift to preachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May 2 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr 21 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,778 • Total comments across all topics: 280,832,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC