The CW Providence's Fall Primetime schedule announced

The Winchester Boys and Team Arrow are Back-to-Back on Thursday, with "Supernatural" at 8pm and "Arrow" at 9pm Friday Nights Double the Laughs with "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" at 8pm Paired with "Jane The Virgin," Moving to Its New Night at 9pm NEW YORK The CW presents its 2017-18 primetime schedule to advertisers, affiliates, and national media today at the New York City Center in New York City, with the multi-platinum, multi-Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse opening the show with the worldwide debut performance of their new single, "Dig Down." "The CW has transformed over the past few years, from a linear network into a true multi-platform success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CW28 Providence.