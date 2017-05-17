"Tea with the Matildas" at PPAC

"Tea with the Matildas" at PPAC

Watch as The CW Providence cameras were there for a little "Tea with the Matildas" Wednesday morning at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The three girls who play "Matilda" in the show, Gabby Gutierrez, Jenna Weir and Jaime MacLean, were joined by Jennifer Bowles and Dan Chameroy .

