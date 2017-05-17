"Tea with the Matildas" at PPAC
Watch as The CW Providence cameras were there for a little "Tea with the Matildas" Wednesday morning at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The three girls who play "Matilda" in the show, Gabby Gutierrez, Jenna Weir and Jaime MacLean, were joined by Jennifer Bowles and Dan Chameroy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CW28 Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC