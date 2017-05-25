Some 'Silent Service' vets cringe at ...

Some 'Silent Service' vets cringe at Trump's sub disclosure

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Providence, R.I. a Some veterans of the Navy's "Silent Service" are cringing at news that President Donald Trump disclosed the whereabouts of two submarines that are part of an undersea force that prides itself on stealth. While Trump did not give up the subs' precise location, his telling the president of the Philippines of the submarines' presence in a private conversation startled many in a community that has long abided by the adage "Loose lips sink ships."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lars Kenyon. May 13 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May 2 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr '17 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr '17 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Providence County was issued at May 26 at 3:47PM EDT

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,303,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC