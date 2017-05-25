Some 'Silent Service' vets cringe at Trump's sub disclosure
Providence, R.I. a Some veterans of the Navy's "Silent Service" are cringing at news that President Donald Trump disclosed the whereabouts of two submarines that are part of an undersea force that prides itself on stealth. While Trump did not give up the subs' precise location, his telling the president of the Philippines of the submarines' presence in a private conversation startled many in a community that has long abided by the adage "Loose lips sink ships."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC