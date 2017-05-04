Some pastors praise Trump order, othe...

Some pastors praise Trump order, others worry over integrity

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

In this Feb. 8, 2012 photo, the Rev. Donald Anderson, executive director of the Rhode Island Council of Churches, participates in a news conference in Providence, R.I. Anderson says the Johnson Amendment, an IRS regulation which allows a wide range of advocacy on political issues but bars electioneering and outright political endorsements from the pulpit, can protect the clergy from being put in awkward spots, such as being asked to endorse a parishioner's relative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May 2 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr 21 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC