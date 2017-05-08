Ringling Brothers final show held in Providence
Circus performers taking their final bow as the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey circus holds the last of 7 shows in Providence tonight. The Dunkin Donuts Center was packed with children and adults all anxious to see the greatest show on earth as the curtain closes for the last time here.
