RI expert advises parents on how to address Manchester tragedy with children
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Kayla David, a clinician at the Family Service of Rhode Island spoke to ABC6 about the best way for parents to address the Manchester tragedy with their children. David also said to remind your children that there are police, fire crews, and government officials working to keep them safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
