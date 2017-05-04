Rhode Island's Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Hires Hillberg
Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc., an East Providence, R.I.-headquartered independent insurance agency and insurance brokerage, has hired Tim Hillberg as a commercial lines sales producer. Hillberg's key responsibilities include managing relationships with current and prospective clients and bringing in new business.
