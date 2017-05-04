Rhode Island's Starkweather & Shepley...

Rhode Island's Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Hires Hillberg

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc., an East Providence, R.I.-headquartered independent insurance agency and insurance brokerage, has hired Tim Hillberg as a commercial lines sales producer. Hillberg's key responsibilities include managing relationships with current and prospective clients and bringing in new business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May 2 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr 21 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Providence County was issued at May 05 at 5:25PM EDT

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,533 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC