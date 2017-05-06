Rhode Island Man Killed in Rollover C...

Rhode Island Man Killed in Rollover Crash on I-495

State police say a Rhode Island man has died after his car crashed and rolled over onto a highway median in Massachusetts. Police say the 24-year-old man was driving northbound on Interstate 495 in Franklin Saturday morning when he lost control of the car.

