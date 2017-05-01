Rhode Island health officials warn of fentanyl-laced cocaine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Rhode Island behavioral health officials are warning treatment providers that cocaine is being laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. The Providence Journal reports that officials at the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare confirmed Monday they are urging treatment providers to begin offering naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, to all clients with a history of cocaine use.
