Rhode Island cities growing slowly

Rhode Island cities growing slowly

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday that Providence's population grew by an estimated 217 people in a year's time, to a total population of 179,219. The next-largest increases were in Central Falls, which grew by 81 people; Cranston, which grew by 20; and East Providence, which grew by 15. Newport, Pawtucket and Warwick lost residents; Woonsocket was largely unchanged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lars Kenyon. May 13 Penn State Parent 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) May 2 Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr '17 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr '17 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC