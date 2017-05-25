Rhode Island cities growing slowly
The U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday that Providence's population grew by an estimated 217 people in a year's time, to a total population of 179,219. The next-largest increases were in Central Falls, which grew by 81 people; Cranston, which grew by 20; and East Providence, which grew by 15. Newport, Pawtucket and Warwick lost residents; Woonsocket was largely unchanged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC