Rhode Island cities growing slowly

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday that Providence's population grew by an estimated 217 people in a year's time, to a total population of 179,219. The next-largest increases were in Central Falls, which grew by 81 people; Cranston, which grew by 20; and East Providence, which grew by 15. Newport, Pawtucket and Warwick lost residents; Woonsocket was largely unchanged.

