Rhode Island bill seeks count of Southeast Asian students
Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a proposal that would require public schools to ask Asian students about their ethnicity so that student performance data doesn't mask educational inequalities between Southeast Asians and other groups. The state House of Representatives voted 65-5 to pass the bill on Wednesday, eliciting cheers from members of the Providence-based Alliance of Rhode Island Southeast Asians for Education.
