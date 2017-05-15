R.I. family of auto-auction crash victim still in shock
The family of Pantaleon Santos is still in a state of disbelief nearly two weeks after the Lynnway Auto Auction crash. That's how Walter Maycleiver Santos Vargas, one of Santos' cousins, described how the family has been coping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC