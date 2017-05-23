Providence Principal files restraining order against guidance counselor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Providence middle school principal has a restraining order against a guidance counselor because his behavior made her fear for her safety and that of her family and students. In a hand-written complaint filed in superior court Del Sesto Middle School Principal Arzinia Gill says Brian Cabral left two voicemails, swearing and saying he wanted her dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.