Providence Principal files restraining order against guidance counselor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Providence middle school principal has a restraining order against a guidance counselor because his behavior made her fear for her safety and that of her family and students. In a hand-written complaint filed in superior court Del Sesto Middle School Principal Arzinia Gill says Brian Cabral left two voicemails, swearing and saying he wanted her dead.
