Providence police arrest dozens in drug trafficking ring bust
Providence police announced Thursday morning that they arrested dozens of people in connection to a ten-month drug trafficking investigation known as "Operation Stop the Flow." Providence police announced that 30 people were arrested and six of them are high level opioid dealers in Providence.
