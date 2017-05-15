Providence man collects $73,000 in unemployment insurance benefits, pleads guilty
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Derek O'Connor, 49, of Providence, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of obtaining money under false pretenses and one count of fraudulent access to a computer for collecting $73,000 in unemployment benefits while working. Between January 2009 and December 2013, O'Connor didn't accurately report his earnings to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training when he called to authorize his weekly unemployment benefits.
