Providence likely doesn't qualify as sanctuary city under new definition

In the eyes of Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, his city is a sanctuary city...but not according to new guidelines released by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The guidelines say a sanctuary city is one that 'willfully refuse to comply with 8 USC 1373', the federal law that mandates a state or city may not block a government official from sharing immigration information with federal officers.

