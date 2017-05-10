Providence breaks ground on Brandon's...

Providence breaks ground on Brandon's Beach

The Downtown Providence Parks Conservancy breaks ground Thursday on a new project, Brandon's Beach, a destination playground, coming late this summer to downtown Providence. The park is in remembrance of Brandon Goldner, Brian and Barbara Goldner's late son.

Providence, RI

