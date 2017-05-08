Portsmouth Police Lt. charged with do...

Portsmouth Police Lt. charged with domestic violence

7 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. A high-ranking Portsmouth Police officer is on the wrong side of the law, after getting arrested by the State Police. Lt. George Grassi, 48, has been charged with domestic assault and battery, after the 37 year-old woman he lives with was treated at Newport Hospital for minor injuries.

