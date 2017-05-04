Police: Providence man killed in wron...

Police: Providence man killed in wrong-way crash

Cranston police say 36-year-old Hector Alicea was driving west in an eastbound lane around 3 a.m. Sunday in Cranston. He struck another vehicle head-on and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

