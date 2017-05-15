No confidence vote taken against Council President Aponte; No plans to step down
One hour before the Providence City Council would overwhelmingly pass a vote of "no confidence" against City Council President Luis Aponte, the 53-year-old stood before a crowd of roughly 100 supporters explaining why he has no intention of stepping down. "Today I come here to announce to you that I intend to remain as Council President," said Aponte.
