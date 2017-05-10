News | What is Next for Providence - Leadership Void in City Hall
City Council Council President Luis Aponte was indicted on Wednesday, the former City Council Majority Leader Kevin Jackson was just recalled and removed from office, and Mayor Jorge Elorza's Chief Operating Officer was forced to resign after GoLocal exposed her trying to hire an unqualified friend's daughter to run the beleaguered Board of Licenses. The city of Providence is now faced with a crisis of leadership.
