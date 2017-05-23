News | Trucking Assoc. Calls for Creation of Oversight Committee to...

News | Trucking Assoc. Calls for Crea...

Rhode Island Trucking Association President Chris Maxwell is calling for the immediate formation of an independent oversight committee to review bridge inspection information related to project selection under the RhodeWorks truck-only tolling plan. Maxwell questioned decision-making which led to the selection of the Oxford Street Bridge in Providence as a priority for bridges being replaced and repaired.

