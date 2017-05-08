News | Questions Raised About Joe Bevilacqua, Jr. Working With Children at Tennis Facility
Convicted felon and disbarred lawyer - Joe Bevilacqua, Jr. - is now managing one of Rhode Island's premier tennis facilities and working with both children and adults, GoLocalProv has learned. What makes the former high profile attorney's new vocation of concern to some is that in the early 2000s, he was tied to a disturbing case involving his relationship with a 16-year-old girl from East Greenwich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
