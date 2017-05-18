News | NEW: Providence Breaks High-Te...

News | NEW: Providence Breaks High-Temp Record on Friday

13 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

According to the National Weather Service , Providence reached 90 degrees, breaking the old record high of 89 degrees which was set back in 1906. With the heat, the service does warn that there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Friday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. [New Record High In Providence] The high temp has just reached 90 degrees in Providence.

