News | NAACP Providence to Host Annual Freedom Fund Breakfast

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Providence branch is set to host their 104th Freedom Fund Breakfast to report on the findings of the State of Black Families in Rhode Island. The breakfast will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Marriott Hotel in Providence.

