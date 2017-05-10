News | NAACP Providence to Host Annual Freedom Fund Breakfast
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Providence branch is set to host their 104th Freedom Fund Breakfast to report on the findings of the State of Black Families in Rhode Island. The breakfast will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Marriott Hotel in Providence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|11 hr
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC