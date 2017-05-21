News | Concerns Grow Over Future of Providence Water

News | Concerns Grow Over Future of P...

Concerns Grow Over Future of Providence Water

The delay of the valuation of Providence Water is drawing criticism from city and state leaders, as the General Assembly has legislation pending that would create a regional water authority which would allow for the sale of Prov Water - that has drawn opposition as well. At a recent meeting of the Board of Contract and Supply, City Treasurer Jim Lombardi raised concerns that the Prov Water valuation needed to be due by April 24 in order to be valid.

