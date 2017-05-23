News | Cianci Family Angered By Crimetown Profiting From Depiction of Cianci Image
Vincent "Buddy" Cianci's nephew Brad Turchetta, who chairs The Cianci Educational Foundation, is angered at Crimetown's profiting and depiction of the former Mayor's likeness being morphed to Ray Patriarca's likeness on a new T-shirt. Turchetta, who earlier in May presided over the Foundation's awarding of more than $25,000 in scholarships and donation to students and leading non-profits, said the T-shirt was "tacky and cliche."
