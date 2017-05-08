News | Changes to RI School Aid Creating "Firestorm," Says School Committees Director
The recently announced changes to state aid for K-12 public and public charter schools in Rhode Island have resulted in a "firestorm" due to the information coming after some school district budgets have already been submitted, according to Tim Duffy with the Rhode Island Association of School Committees. "Sixteen districts are gaining $6.4 million, and 21 are losing $3.4 million," said Duffy, of the changes, based on a new "poverty weight" formula.
