News | Changes to RI School Aid Creating "Firestorm," Says School Committees Director

Changes to RI School Aid Creating "Firestorm," Says School Committees Director

20 hrs ago

The recently announced changes to state aid for K-12 public and public charter schools in Rhode Island have resulted in a "firestorm" due to the information coming after some school district budgets have already been submitted, according to Tim Duffy with the Rhode Island Association of School Committees. "Sixteen districts are gaining $6.4 million, and 21 are losing $3.4 million," said Duffy, of the changes, based on a new "poverty weight" formula.

