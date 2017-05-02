New Musical Untitled Shape Show to Premiere in Providence This June
What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced the launch of its educational program What Will the Kids Say? The inaugural project is an original theatre for young audiences musical, Untitled Shape Show, with book by Co-Artistic Director Sam Hood Adrain and music and lyrics by Will Davis. The show will open Saturday June 24th at the Auditorium at the Providence Public Library, 150 Empire Street, Providence, RI with a cast of professional performers and local young actors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC