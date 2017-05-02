New Musical Untitled Shape Show to Premiere in Providence This June

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced the launch of its educational program What Will the Kids Say? The inaugural project is an original theatre for young audiences musical, Untitled Shape Show, with book by Co-Artistic Director Sam Hood Adrain and music and lyrics by Will Davis. The show will open Saturday June 24th at the Auditorium at the Providence Public Library, 150 Empire Street, Providence, RI with a cast of professional performers and local young actors.

