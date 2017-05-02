New Musical Untitled Shape Show to Pr...

New Musical Untitled Shape Show to Premiere in Providence This June

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced the launch of its educational program What Will the Kids Say? The inaugural project is an original theatre for young audiences musical, Untitled Shape Show, with book by Co-Artistic Director Sam Hood Adrain and music and lyrics by Will Davis. The show will open Saturday June 24th at the Auditorium at the Providence Public Library, 150 Empire Street, Providence, RI with a cast of professional performers and local young actors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) 13 hr Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr 21 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,735,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC