Moogfest, Night Three: Crossing the Finish Line with Octo Octa, Pharmakon, and Flying Lotus
Moogfest Downtown Durham Saturday, May 20, 2017 Festivals are a marathon, not a sprint. This year marks my fifth Moogfest, and experience has shown that the third day is usually when my music festival morale starts to crumble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lars Kenyon.
|May 13
|Penn State Parent
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr '17
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC