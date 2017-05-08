Man gets prison in hit-and-run that killed college student
The Providence Journal reports that the state attorney general's office says Jeremy Flippo was sentenced Monday in Providence to four years behind bars. Police say the 26-year-old Flippo, of Voluntown, Connecticut, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death resulting in the July 2016 crash that killed 20-year-old Christian Costigan, of Exeter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC