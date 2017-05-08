Man gets prison in hit-and-run that killed college student

The Providence Journal reports that the state attorney general's office says Jeremy Flippo was sentenced Monday in Providence to four years behind bars. Police say the 26-year-old Flippo, of Voluntown, Connecticut, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death resulting in the July 2016 crash that killed 20-year-old Christian Costigan, of Exeter.

