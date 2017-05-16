Live Videos | RI's First Food Digester, Green Light for Piers...
EcoRI's Frank Carini spoke on GoLocal LIVE on Friday to Rhode Island being on the verge of opening its first industrial anaerobic digester, offering a new option to reduce waste - as well as the continued clean-up of Mashpaug Pond in Providence and new piers slated to come to Rocky Point and Shooters in Providence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
