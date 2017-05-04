Live Videos | LIVE: Providence Woman Competes in Miss US International
Providence resident Prutha Patel officially announces she's the new Miss New England US International on GoLocal LIVE and she'll be competing at Miss US International in June. The Providence Lady Project board member describes herself as a somewhat newcomer to the pageant scene, she's only been involved since 2015.
