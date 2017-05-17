Live Videos | Live: Designer Segal Gives 1st Look at New Items for His Pretty Snake Clothing Line

Live Videos | Live: Designer Segal Gi...

Live: Designer Segal Gives 1st Look at New Items for His Pretty Snake Clothing Line

Clothing designer, Joe Segal of Providence, was already making a name for himself with his wildly popular "Crazy Kitty Sweater" when he appeared on season 11 of Project Runway. Now, Segal has two clothing lines and teaches a Computerized Kitting Design course at RISD.

